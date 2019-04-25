TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE TCF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/tcf-financial-co-tcf-declares-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.