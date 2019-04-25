Taylor Wimpey (TW) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 189 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.42 ($2.46).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 182.54 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 96,134 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £168,234.50 ($219,828.17).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.