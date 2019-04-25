T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $112.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

