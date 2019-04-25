T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Issues Earnings Results

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,513. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $156,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,109,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,123 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,537,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,401,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

