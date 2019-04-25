SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 296.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.07 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

