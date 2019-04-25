SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Boosted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

