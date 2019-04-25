Synchrony Financial (SYF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,548. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,977.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,184,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 119.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 328,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 267.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 41,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

