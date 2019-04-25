Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 850 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Adobe comprises about 0.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $317,166.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,330 shares of company stock valued at $75,259,520. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $275.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $280.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

