Swisscoin (SIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 49% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded up 108.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004169 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00153821 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010931 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010168 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000327 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,080,682 coins. The official website for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

