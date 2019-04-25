Swap Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. During the last seven days, Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,144.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

