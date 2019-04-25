Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $60,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $592,585.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $1,246,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,517.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,265,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

