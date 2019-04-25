Strongco (SQP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strongco (TSE:SQP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of Strongco stock opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 695.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Strongco has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Strongco from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Strongco Company Profile

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

