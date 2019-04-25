Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBBP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $2.14. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 108.51% and a net margin of 176.69%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 90.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

