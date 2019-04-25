Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,086. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

