Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 79,932 Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,873,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,131,000 after purchasing an additional 465,828 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,732 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,070,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

