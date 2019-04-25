Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,498. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.72 and a 1-year high of $174.26.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.