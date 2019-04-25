Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the average volume of 1,095 call options.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $698,957. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,218,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 105,808 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 275,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

