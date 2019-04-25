Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Takes $51,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $152.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,106 shares of company stock worth $7,935,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

