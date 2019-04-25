Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has $3.84 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises 2.3% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,765,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,293,000 after buying an additional 1,018,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,753,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,260,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,542,000 after buying an additional 388,335 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 419,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $49.33 to $48.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.67 to $58.67 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,387. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $60.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

