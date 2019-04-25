Steps (STEPS) Price Reaches $0.0011

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steps coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steps has a market cap of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Steps

Steps (STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

