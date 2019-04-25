State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $386,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,414,000 after purchasing an additional 466,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR opened at $20.14 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.20%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,957.13. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

