State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $318,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Energizer were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,949,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 961,356 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

