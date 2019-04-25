Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Starwood European Real Este Fin stock opened at GBX 106.78 ($1.40) on Thursday. Starwood European Real Este Fin has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get Starwood European Real Este Fin alerts:

WARNING: “Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.63 (SWEF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/starwood-european-real-este-fin-ltd-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-63-swef.html.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Este Fin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.