Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $4,800,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 822.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $921,000.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $81.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of SAVE opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

