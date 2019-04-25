Spectiv (SIG) Hits One Day Volume of $154.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Spectiv has a total market cap of $459,702.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00427211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.01013267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001319 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,050,488 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

