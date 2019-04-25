SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Shares Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 5.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

