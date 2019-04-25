SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 308,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,152,700. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF shares are set to reverse split on Monday, May 6th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 3rd.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

