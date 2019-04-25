SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.
CWB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF
SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
