SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Position Trimmed by Ruggie Capital Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb-position-trimmed-by-ruggie-capital-group.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.