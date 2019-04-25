Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

