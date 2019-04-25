South State (SSB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.20.

South State stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.22. South State has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in South State by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,609,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in South State by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

