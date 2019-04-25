SolarWinds (SWI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-$949 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.79 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 632,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SolarWinds stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

