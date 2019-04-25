Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 1,010 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,939,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $51.75 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

