Sigma Labs (SGLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Shares of SGLB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.48. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.00.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.94% and a negative net margin of 1,437.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

