Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 116,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.