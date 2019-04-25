Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Grows By 321.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,702 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the March 29th total of 20,103 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,393. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

