Shore Community Bank (SHRC) and MBT Financial (MBTF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shore Community Bank and MBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

MBT Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given MBT Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MBT Financial is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Community Bank and MBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.93 $17.70 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A MBT Financial 28.62% 15.29% 1.40%

Summary

MBT Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and provides wealth management services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

