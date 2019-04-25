Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

