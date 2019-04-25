Service Co. International (SCI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.84-2.02 EPS.

Shares of SCI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,956. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

