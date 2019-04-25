Senior Housing Properties Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Senior Housing Properties Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (SNH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/senior-housing-properties-trust-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-snh.html.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.