Security National Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 185,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,130.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.18.

SPGI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.59. 17,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,315. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

