Security National Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 400 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,478. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

IAC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.52. 11,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,953. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $233.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Security National Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 400 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/security-national-trust-co-purchases-shares-of-400-iac-interactivecorp-iac.html.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.