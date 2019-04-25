Secureworks (SCWX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCWX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Secureworks alerts:

SCWX stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 855,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Secureworks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Secureworks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Secureworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Secureworks by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 118,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.