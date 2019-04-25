SDUSD Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SDUSD)

SDUSD (CURRENCY:SDUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. SDUSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $36,747.00 worth of SDUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SDUSD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00018019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinMex. During the last seven days, SDUSD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SDUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00419018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00987377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00187470 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SDUSD Token Profile

SDUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SDUSD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SDUSD’s official website is alchemint.io . The Reddit community for SDUSD is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SDUSD is medium.com/@alchemintio

SDUSD Token Trading

SDUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SDUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SDUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SDUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SDUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SDUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.