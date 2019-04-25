Scor (SCRYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.48. Scor has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Scor had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

