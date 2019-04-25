S&CO Inc. Has $874,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,573,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,133,000 after purchasing an additional 463,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,771. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 218,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,673. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

