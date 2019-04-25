S&CO Inc. Has $20.45 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $82,804,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,096,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,530,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Balan Nair acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $249,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,281. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

