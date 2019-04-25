Saul Centers (BFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $53.61 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

