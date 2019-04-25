RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $189.97 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $147.58 and a twelve month high of $189.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

