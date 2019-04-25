Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the past month (+0.7% versus -1.2%). Shell’s upstream unit profit has rebounded strongly thanks to steady commodity price recovery, while the integrated gas business — consisting of BG Group activities — impressed on the back of pricing gains. Importantly, the Anglo-Dutch company's position as a key supplier of LNG should benefit its long-term cash flow growth. However, there are apprehensions that the group's disposal program could affect oil production, which fell 2% year over year in 2018. The company’s poor reserve replacement ratio is another concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point before buying shares in the integrated major.”

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $104.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.