Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Total (FP)

Total (EPA:FP) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC set a €57.50 ($66.86) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.83 ($69.57).

Get Total alerts:

Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.